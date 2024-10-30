Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of VMC Q3 Earnings

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $259.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.85. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $194.40 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,117,000 after purchasing an additional 205,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

