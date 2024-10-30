SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 108,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 67,234 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

