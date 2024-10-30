On October 30, 2024, Security Federal Corporation, a company headquartered in South Carolina, filed its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The report, detailed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, includes essential financial updates for investors and stakeholders.
According to the filing, Security Federal Corporation provided a copy of the earnings release as Exhibit 99.1, which is incorporated in the filing. Additionally, the document includes an interactive data file (Cover Page Interactive Data File) as Exhibit 104, embedded within the Inline XBRL document, for reference and verification purposes.
For further details and a comprehensive overview of Security Federal Corporation’s financial standing, interested parties can refer to the Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or the company’s official communication channels. Stay tuned for more updates from Security Federal Corporation as they continue to navigate the dynamic financial landscape.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Security Federal’s 8K filing here.
Security Federal Company Profile
Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Security Federal
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?