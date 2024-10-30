Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGIP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.