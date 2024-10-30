Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lowered Senior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on Senior
Senior Stock Performance
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.