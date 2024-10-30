Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.470-3.570 EPS.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $81.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

