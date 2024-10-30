Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Declines By 21.8%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $769.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 246.48% and a return on equity of 3.65%.

Associated Capital Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

