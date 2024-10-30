Short Interest in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Expands By 6.5%

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSG traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 1,689,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,424. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BTSG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BTSG

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.