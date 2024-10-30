Short Interest in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Rises By 8.1%

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 159,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 139.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

