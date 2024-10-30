Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declines By 7.7%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 464,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 59.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,760. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

