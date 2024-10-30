Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Drops By 7.3%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Calfrac Well Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

