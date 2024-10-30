Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Drops By 7.3%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 0.4 %
Calfrac Well Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
