Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expands By 17.9%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CAPR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 680,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,643. The stock has a market cap of $958.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 4.01. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAPR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

