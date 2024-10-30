Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Decreases By 14.8%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

