Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Grows By 25.3%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 869,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 64.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 780.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $528,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 2.4 %

Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 175,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,473. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Further Reading

