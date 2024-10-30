Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Decreases By 17.1%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Compugen stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 126,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,418. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compugen will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 48,979 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

