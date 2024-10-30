Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Increases By 14.3%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Wednesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.