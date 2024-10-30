Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Increases By 14.3%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during trading on Wednesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

Get Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables alerts:

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.