Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Drops By 19.9%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 819,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 819.8 days.
DSV A/S Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.80. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $235.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.96 and its 200 day moving average is $176.15.
DSV A/S Company Profile
