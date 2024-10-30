Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Drops By 19.9%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 819,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 819.8 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.80. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $235.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.96 and its 200 day moving average is $176.15.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

