Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Grows By 24.1%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,937.0 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNLIF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.
First National Financial Company Profile
