Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Grows By 24.1%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,937.0 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNLIF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.