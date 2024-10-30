Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Drops By 22.5%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 1,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.10%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

