Short Interest in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Grows By 8.8%

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance

HSYDF remained flat at $18.60 during trading on Wednesday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

About Harmonic Drive Systems

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

