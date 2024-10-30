Short Interest in Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Grows By 8.8%

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance
HSYDF remained flat at $18.60 during trading on Wednesday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.
About Harmonic Drive Systems
