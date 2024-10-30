Short Interest in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Increases By 23.6%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 800,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INDV. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 25th.

INDV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 507,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth about $2,364,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Indivior by 722.9% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 108,435 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

