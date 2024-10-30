Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Increases By 24.0%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 36,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,115. The stock has a market cap of $253.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.