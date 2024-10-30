Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Rises By 25.0%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 10,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The company has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. On average, analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

