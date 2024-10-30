Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Rises By 25.0%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 10,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The company has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $62.00.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. On average, analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.
