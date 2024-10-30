Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Expands By 18.2%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ParkerVision Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRKR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,198. ParkerVision has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.33.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

