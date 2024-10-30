Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Expands By 18.2%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ParkerVision Price Performance
OTCMKTS PRKR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,198. ParkerVision has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.33.
ParkerVision Company Profile
