Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Rises By 18.0%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Replimune Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 137,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,059. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $752.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.