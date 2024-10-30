Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Increases By 23.4%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

RGTIW stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

