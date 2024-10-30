Short Interest in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Expands By 19.8%

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

Shares of ROMA stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 232,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,153. Roma Green Finance has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Roma Green Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

