Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rises By 25.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SBGSY
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 1.9 %
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.