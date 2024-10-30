Short Interest in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Grows By 24.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 297,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SDA stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 462,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,109. SunCar Technology Group has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

