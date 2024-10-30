Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Decreases By 18.4%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 1.5 %

SYZLF stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

