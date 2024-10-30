Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SGR.UN stock opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.66 and a twelve month high of C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$814.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

