SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 27th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
SmartFinancial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.
SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.4 %
SMBK opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $566.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
