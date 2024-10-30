Smith Group Asset Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $812.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $776.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.44 and a 12 month high of $861.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

