Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,214 shares of company stock worth $2,138,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $189.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

