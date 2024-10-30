Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

