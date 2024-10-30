SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.54-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,641,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,763,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.