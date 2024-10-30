SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.54-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,641,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,763,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
