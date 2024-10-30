Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHOB remained flat at $18.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.