Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

