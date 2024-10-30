Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Major Shareholder Sells $35,912,933.60 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 7,541,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $609,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,954 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $592,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

