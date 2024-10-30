Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Major Shareholder Sells $35,912,933.60 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 7,541,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
