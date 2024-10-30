Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Spark I Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Spark I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 417,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Spark I Acquisition makes up 1.1% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Spark I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.