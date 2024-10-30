SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.9% of Ariston Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $256.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

