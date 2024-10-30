SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.