SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 23,907 shares.The stock last traded at $56.50 and had previously closed at $56.55.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $559.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

