Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.56. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 45,960 shares.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Company Profile

In related news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

