Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63. 98,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,176,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,626.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,255.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,975 shares of company stock worth $2,527,184. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.