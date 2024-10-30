Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.640-3.680 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.84. 1,624,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.