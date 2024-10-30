SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.60 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 187,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $173.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

