Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Upgraded at B. Riley

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Stardust Power Trading Down 2.6 %
SDST stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Stardust Power has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95.
Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Stardust Power Company Profile
Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
