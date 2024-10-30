SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 667 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2,252.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 162,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,864 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in American International Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AIG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 587,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,697. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

