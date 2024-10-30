SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 39,267 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in State Street by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

State Street stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 572,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,250. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.